Lowndes Cattleman’s Association hosts annual steak sandwich sale

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a chance to get a good lunch and help a good cause in Columbus today, on May 16.

The Lowndes County Cattlemen’s Association hosted its annual steak sandwich sale.

Proceeds from the event go to the Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship Fund.

The scholarships are available to students who are going to Mississippi State and majoring in agriculture-related fields.

Members say it’s an investment in the future of farming and ranching in the state.

“We’re trying to get young people interested in Agriculture. And we want to help them with that education to get there. As long as it’s in the agricultural field, whether it be row crops, cattle, or whatever. You know, as long as it’s Agriculture-related, we want to help them out,” said

And there was a lot at “steak”. The amount raised determines how many scholarships they will be able to provide this year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.