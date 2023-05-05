Lowndes Co. correctional officers receive special recognition for their work

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the toughest jobs in the county, looking after inmates at the jail.

The men and women who do that job got some special recognition from their boss and the community.

The staff at the Lowndes County Jail was treated to a special breakfast and goodies. It was all part of National Correctional Officers Appreciation Day.

The jail can hold 288 inmates, and on any given day jailers are looking after an average of 260.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said it’s a tough job, and it can be difficult to find good people to do it.

That’s what makes days like this more important.

“The people that are here, they don’t follow the rules, you know. So, trying to get them to follow the rules while they’re here is a tough job. And, you know, they get called names. They get stuff that happens to them while they’re here. So, the jailers are really having to put up with a lot, and it’s hard to find good, qualified people that want to come work here every day and deal with the inmates. So, we’re thankful we have the staff that we have,” said Hawkins.

The jail crew was also treated to a Barbeque lunch.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter