Lowndes Co. deputies are investigating shooting at Greentree Apartments

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Greentree Apartment complex.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says a security guard was walking around patrolling the complex when he found someone inside his vehicle.

That complex is just off Lehmberg Road.

The security guard told deputies that he confronted the person in his vehicle. A short time later both people shot at each other.

The victim was hit in the arm and leg. He was later released from the hospital.

No arrest has been made.