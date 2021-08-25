Lowndes Co. Emergency Management and other agencies worked together to create a response plan

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In an emergency, it’s important that everyone responding is on the same page.

That was the idea behind a planning session today.

Lowndes County Emergency Management and other area agencies came together to coordinate their response plans before they put them to the test next month.

Columbus Fire and Rescue, Columbus Police, Baptist Golden Triangle, the Air Force Base, and MUW’s Nursing Program are conducting a large-scale active shooter drill on September 9th.

The exercise will give them a chance to put their plans into action in real-time.

The annual drill is usually held on The W campus – This year it will move to Vibrant Church.