Lowndes Co. family searches for answers after fatal accident claims family member’s life

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Six months after a fatal car accident in Lowndes County, a family is still searching for answers.

In August, Nicholas Jenkins died in an accident at the intersection of Highway 45 and Mike Parra Road.

His parents, Brian and Melissa Jenkins, started a petition shortly after the accident to get a traffic light at the intersection.

They’ve also reached out to state and federal leaders about the issue.

MDOT Northern Commissioner John Caldwell said it takes a long process to get a light installed.

And one of the first steps is an evaluation of the area.

