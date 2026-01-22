Lowndes Co. First Responders gear up for the coming storm

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus and Lowndes County first responders are gearing up for the storm.

On Thursday, they met at the Lowndes County Emergency Management office to make a plan for the severe weather.

City and county law enforcement will be able to respond to emergency calls.

However, they ask that you remain patient with them since many calls are expected this weekend, and road conditions may delay service.

They encourage you to check on your neighbors and loved ones who may be vulnerable.

