Lowndes Co. Health Department holds special immunization walk-in clinic

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Lowndes County Health Department, located at 801 Lehmberg Road in Columbus, Miss., will hold a special walk-in immunization clinic to make sure your child is up to date on required school vaccinations on Wednesday, June 28 from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The health department will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently.

Certain vaccinations are required for first-time school entry and 7th-grade entry in Mississippi. Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) that indicates the required vaccinations have been received prior to school registration.

Form 121 can be obtained from your child’s immunization provider, but MSDH now offers a convenient way for parents to check their child’s immunization record online and print out the required Form 121 or download the document to send to the school.

MyIR Mobile is an online portal that gives users access to their official state immunization records. MyIR Mobile allows users to not only see their own immunization records but to also add family members to their profiles to see if their child is up to date or needs their next vaccination. If none are needed, a certified Form 121 can be downloaded or printed.

MyIR Mobile requires identity verification through a phone number or email address to keep records safe and secure. Only immunization records of Mississippi residents are accessible through this program. MyIR Mobile is available at www.MyIRMobile.com.

You may check with your physician or county health department if you have questions about which immunizations your child will need. Childhood vaccinations are available at county health departments by appointment.

For more information on immunization requirements or medical exemptions for school entry, visit www.HealthyMS.com/immunizations.

