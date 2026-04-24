Lowndes Co. Officials host Government Expo outside local courthouse

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you were ever curious about what goes on in county offices, today was the day to find out in Lowndes County.

Lowndes County government offices moved out of the courthouse and on to the lawn today to meet area residents in a more casual atmosphere.

County officials and workers set up tents to demonstrate what their offices and departments do on a daily basis.

As District Five Supervisor Leroy Brooks said, it gives people a chance to meet the person on the other end of the phone.

Today’s event was the finale for National County Government Month, and a good way to build relationships between county residents and county workers.

“Well, I hope they take away, one: that you’ve got a very effective county government. The employees, the morale is up, a nd the people are working together trying to do good things for the county.,” said Brooks.

National County Government Month is recognized each April.

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