Lowndes Co. residents escape after tree fell through home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County residents escape unscathed after a tree fell through their home.

High winds knocked down the tree and onto this mobile home, basically splitting it in half.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on Doe Doe Lane.

There was not a storm occurring at the time.

Crews were there this morning to help remove the tree.

No one was injured.