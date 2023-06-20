Lowndes Co. Road Manager goes before board to discuss paving projects

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Road Manager is trying to make visits to county community centers a little smoother.

Mike Aldridge went before the Board of Supervisors to discuss paving projects at three of the county’s community centers.

The Road Department budget for this year included paving the parking lots at New Hope, Crawford, and Concord.

Right now, they are looking at getting an estimate for the projects before they move forward with the paving work.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter