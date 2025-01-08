Lowndes Co. schools up student safety by adding metal detectors

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Schools are getting a security upgrade.

Crews have been working this week to install weapon detection systems at all of the district’s schools.

All of the schools will have at least one of the scanners.

The goal is to cover all of the student entrances.

The weapon detection systems differ from some of the other metal detectors.

When they are triggered they have a screen that shows both the person being scanned and the area where the potential threat is located.

This is the first time Lowndes County Schools have had detection systems, and administrators wanted to make sure they did it right.

“We’ve been looking at systems for the last couple of years, looking for, okay, if we’re going to have a system to evaluate our students, we want to make sure it’s done well, and that it’s done efficiently, meaning that it’s not so burdensome that you skip steps, and that sort of thing,” said Sam Allison, Superintendent of Lowndes County School district.

District personnel are being trained on the devices this week.

They will go into service once that training is complete.

