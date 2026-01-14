Lowndes Co. Sheriff cracks down on jail contraband with new technology

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on contraband within the jail with some new technology in the facility.

Before entering the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, arrestees must walk through a full-body scanner, which uses X-ray technology to make sure there is no contraband or concealed items going into the facility.

Hawkins says there was a need for this device, as there have been issues in the past with contraband being slipped into the jail. Contraband is anything not allowed in the facility.

The machine has two different angles that it captures the image, and it turns it into a 3D image, allowing the department to see anything about the arrestees

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the machine has different features to change the definition of the image, allowing the department to see things more clearly and highlight concealed items.

“A lot of times, we will tell them before they walk into the building, ‘Look, we have an X-ray machine that is going to scan your body. If you have anything concealed, now is the time to let us know,” Hawkins.

Hawkins said the purpose is to make the jail safer for everyone and protect the inmates, and Hawkins said the department has already been able to catch contraband going into the jail with the device.

