Lowndes Co. Sheriff warns residents about scammers during Valentine’s Day

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Love is in the air, but so is sadness.

Valentine’s Day can be a tough holiday to navigate if you’ve lost a significant other or experience loneliness.

Experts say that *loneliness can drive people to social media or dating apps to fulfill that desire for companionship.

However, not everyone online has the best intentions, and some conduct “romance scams.”

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said scammers often target senior citizens, those who are more vulnerable.

