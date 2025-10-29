Lowndes Co. Sheriff warns residents of a collective agency scam

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a collection agency scam.

The caller provided an “ID number” and an amount to pay, claiming the debt had been turned over for collection.

The victim in this case hung up and confirmed with the business that no balance was owed.

Deputies say scammers often use threats or pressure tactics to trick people into paying false debts.

If you get a suspicious call, hang up and verify the claim directly.

Anyone targeted should contact the sheriff’s office at (662) 328-6788.

