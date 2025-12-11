Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office helps collect toys for projects this Christmas

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is providing some tactical support for Santa this year.

Deputies, staff, and volunteers are working with the Community Benefit Committee to collect toys and money for three Christmas projects.

“Shop with the Sheriff” gives children, who have been selected by their school’s counselors, one hundred dollars to spend on a little Christmas shopping spree.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for monetary donations to help with that project.

They are also holding a toy drive to make sure that children in Foster Care in Lowndes County and the children of county jail trusties have some presents under the tree this year.

The department wants to make sure these kids are not forgotten at this time of year.

“We have a program where we give back to our trusties’ children. Everybody knows that the child is most affected by their father being incarcerated. So, we’re going to have a big party for these children and celebrate them, and work on the relationship between the fathers and the children,” said Lowndes Co. Lt. Rhonda Sanders.

“This is important to us, because we have so many foster kids here in Lowndes County that don’t have a ‘forever home’, and we’re trying to provide presents for them this year to make sure that they have a good Christmas. And, that’s what it’s all about, giving back to the community,” said Sheriff Hawkins.

To donate, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or at the Community Benefit Committee’s donation sites. You can also make monetary donations by cash, check, or through Cash App, Venmo, or PayPal.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office for more information.

