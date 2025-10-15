Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office receives grant for homeland security

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office gets almost $40,000 to help investigate and respond to crimes.

The county received a grant from the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.

$25,000 will be going to buy and install more cameras in the county.

The Sheriff’s Office has been successfully using portable surveillance cameras in crime-prone areas to aid in investigations.

Just over $12,000 will be going to purchase ballistic shields.

They add an extra level of protection when deputies are involved in hostage situations, stand-offs, or active shooter calls.

“A lot of times, the budget falls short, and we’re not able to purchase the equipment that we need, but having this supplemental money coming in from the state absolutely helps us be able to provide the equipment that we need to protect our citizens here in Lowndes County,” said Lowndes Co. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Sheriff Hawkins applies for the Homeland Security grants every year.

