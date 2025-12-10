Lowndes Co. STING Unit awarded 2025 Narcotics Team of the Year

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office STING Unit has been awarded the 2025 Narcotics Team of the Year by the Mississippi Narcotics Officers Association.

According to the department, this award is presented in recognition of the unit’s outstanding service, exceptional teamwork, and unwavering dedication to narcotics enforcement throughout the State of Mississippi.

The STING UNIT has contributed to significant narcotics seizures, successful investigations, and the disruption of dangerous criminal networks operating within the region.

Some of this year’s operations and accomplishments include Operation: Frequent Flyer, Major Parcel Interdictions, Federal-Level Operations & Title III Investigation Operation: Greenlight & Operation: Roadrunner.

In federal cases, the department had 26 arrests, 26 indictments. and 40 charges, various federal drug seizures and intercepts, as well as state case stats including 115 arrests, 201 charges, 170 cases initiated, and 173 subjects.

For more information, visit the Lowndes County Sheriff’s app or their Facebook page.

