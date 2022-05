Lowndes Co. Supervisor District 4 Jeff Smith holding town meetings

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisor District 4 Jeff Smith is holding two area meetings beginning tonight.

Plum Grove will have a town meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m.

The town of Crawford is scheduled for Next Tuesday – May 10th at 6:00 p.m.

On the agenda for the residents, safe rooms and storm shelters, roads, and other public services.