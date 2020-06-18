Area Supervisor says racial comments could effect economic development

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – “I feel like black lives are extremely important and apparently the supervisors don’t agree,” said protester Kerri Fortenberry.

Courthouse protestors called for immediate action from county supervisors in response to comments made by board president Harry Sanders.

District 2 Supervisor Trip Hairston released this statement early Wednesday morning.

“I support immediate action to remove Harry Sanders as President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors…We cannot reach our goals while being lead by a President with those views,” said Hairston.

These goals could include future economic development in Lowndes County.

“With corporations looking to relocate here or even locate here with various businesses, those type comments matter, and people take those to heart. I am concerned about the economic impact of those statements,” said Hairston.

Chief Executive Officer of the Golden Triangle Development LINK Joe Max Higgins said this in regards to Sanders’ comments.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed that Supervisor Harry Sanders, a partner who has contributed to the growth of our region, made statements in meetings and in subsequent news interviews which cast a disturbing and negative shadow on our community…”

It was a vote on removing the Confederate statue in front of the Lowndes County Courthouse that prompted Sanders’ comments to a local newspaper.

Supervisors voted 3-2 to keep the monument where it is.

Now, that could change.

Hairston voted Monday to leave the monument in place. He has since changed his mind.

“I couldn’t move forward with keeping the monument where it was when there is so much controversy regarding those comments… With the cooperation of the Mayor, when he offered to pay for half of the move and to accept it in friendship cemetery, that was a big thing,” said Hairston.

Protestors at the rally said it’s important for other people, especially white community leaders, to take a stand.

“It’s important for white people to speak up, and we have privilege, and it’s time for us to use our voice to support our black brothers and sisters who need us. There has never been a more important time to use your voice,” said Fortenberry.

Hairston and representatives of the Golden Triangle Development LINK said now is the time to change the state flag as well.