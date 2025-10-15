Lowndes Co. Supervisors accepts grant for new fire trucks

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A $90,000 grant from the State of Mississippi will help Lowndes County put a new firetruck on the road.

The Board of Supervisors accepted the Rural Fire Truck Grant at its mid-month meeting.

District 3 Volunteer Fire Department will be the recipient of the truck when it is delivered.

It will be replacing a truck that is reaching the end of its service life.

The total cost is around $400,000.

Millage set aside for fire departments and rebate funds from the Insurance Commission will be used for the remaining cost.

The grants are competitive, and the county had to have an order in for the new truck before qualifying.

“They want to see that we are actually participating in that cost. And that’s why it doesn’t cover all of the cost of the truck. And, we also want to be good neighbors, and all 82 counties, every year, submit for a new truck, and so they have to prioritize those. A lot of times, they’re based on certifications, need, population, those sorts of things. And, so, we’re thankful we’re prioritized, and we’re funded for that portion of that truck,” said Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

On average, once a firetruck is ordered, it takes about two years before it’s delivered.

