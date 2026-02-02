Lowndes Co. Supervisors adopt new road plan for 2026-2030

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors met this morning for its first board meeting of February and adopted the 2026-2030 Road Plan.

This is something the board does every year.

Today, the board approved $3 million to go towards the paving, which was budgeted for this project, and is half a million dollars more than last year.

The plan addresses roads in all 5 districts.

All of the supervisors come together and assess the needs of the county

Hairston said this is above and beyond just maintenance, which would be fixing potholes or patches. This money goes toward asphalt being poured on the ground by a contractor, chip seal, and striping.

Another $3 million of state-appropriated money will go to state aid roads in the county

Hairston said the county will also have an additional $5 million that the county borrowed based on the county’s sales tax, which will be considered to put into the project.

“That’s another $5 million on top of the six. So you’ll see a lot of paving going on this summer. We’re glad to be able to have the benefit of doing that. We’re glad for the citizens of the county, we’re glad for the industries that provide the budget that allows us to do that. It’s an important thing, especially when you’re developing ecomonic development in the county, creating jobs, they need good road to ride on, our sheriff’s department needs good roads to ride on, our ambulances need good roads to respond and proper marking, and our citizens who drive on the road need good roads to ride on and that’s what you pay taxes for. We’re hopeful that we’re good stewards of the money in the taxes, and that is one way people can see that tax money that they spend with the county is being put to good work and use for their benefit,” said Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

Hairston said the 2026 plan is pretty much set in stone, anything beyond that is what the county anticipates going forward.

He said paving will start when it warms up enough to pave.

