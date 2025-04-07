Lowndes Co. Supervisors approve loan for GTR Airport land increase

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors are investing in the future of the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s 25% stake in a loan to help the airport purchase 109 acres adjacent to the current runway.

GTRA has secured an FAA grant for about half of the cost.

It’s going to its partners to secure a loan for the remaining $1.1 million.

Lowndes, Oktibbeha, and Clay Counties, along with the cities of Columbus, Starkville, and West Point, share joint ownership of the airport.

Columbus and Starkville approved their shares of the loan last week.

As a 25% stakeholder, Lowndes County is responsible for 25% of the loan. Like the Columbus City Council, the Board of Supervisors chose to pay $275,000 upfront and avoid the interest payments over the life of the loan.

