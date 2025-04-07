Lowndes Co. Supervisors approve of full-body security scan system

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Detention Center will soon be getting a security upgrade.

The Board of Supervisors has given the Sheriff’s Office the go-ahead to advertise for a full-body security scan system.

The board approved up to $125,000 to pay for the scanner last Summer.

The system is like those you see at airport security, and it’s designed to spot weapons, drugs, and other contraband coming into the jail.

Once it’s in place, detainees and guards entering secure areas will have to pass through the system.

The goal is to keep the things that cause problems on the outside from causing problems on the inside.

“Bringing drugs into the Detention Center is dangerous, period. Because, you create issues with turf wars, whatever else, so the same issues we see with drugs on the street, you can potentially see inside the Detention Center. So, there’s no place for drugs, obviously, on the street. But there’s certainly no place for them in the Detention Center. I think this will really help mitigate all these issues and be able to stop the problem in its tracks,” said Trip Hairston, a member of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

The money to pay for the full-body scan system is coming from the county’s share of ARPA funds.

