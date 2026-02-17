Lowndes Co. Supervisors move forward with proposed tax on short-term rentals

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with a proposed tax on short-term rentals.

The additional fee on Air BnBs, VRBO, and similar private rental properties would put them on the same tax footing as hotels and motels.

The ordinance is similar to one passed by the City of Columbus.

There are still a few steps before it takes effect.

It will be advertised, and after 30 days, there will be a public hearing.

There will be an initial fee and an annual fee on these properties, which will be paid by the owners, but the taxes will be paid by guests.

“The tax that is taxed on this, that will come back to the county, is a tax that would be levied upon somebody who is renting the property. So, this is not an additional tax on the owner. It’s more of a tax on what somebody would pay when they rent the property. It’s the same tax you would pay if you come to Columbus and rent a hotel room,” said Lowndes Co. Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

The Board of Supervisors estimates there are about 30 properties that would be affected.

