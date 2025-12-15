Lowndes Co. Supervisors to begin collecting 2% tax on short-term rentals

Your next overnight stay in Lowndes County may cost a little bit more.

At its mid-month meeting, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution calling for the collection of a two percent tax on short-term rentals, such as Airbnb’s and VRBOs.

This would place short-term rentals on the same footing as hotels and motels, which are required to collect the additional tax, which goes to tourism efforts.

The City of Columbus recently passed a similar resolution. City Attorney Jeff Turnage brought that resolution to the Supervisors.

“We welcomed Jeff today, who came and presented that tax resolution, and the reason we’re doing that together is, in his thought, and it’s a good thought, is that we would send those resolutions, together, the county and the city, to the State Tax Commission, and they will begin levying the tax,” said Lowndes Co. Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

Supervisors anticipate bringing up an ordinance in about 30 days that will make collecting the tax enforceable.

