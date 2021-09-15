Lowndes Co. tax rate will stay the same, and county employees will get a raise

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The tax rate will stay the same, and county employees will get a raise.

Those are a couple of highlights from the fiscal year 2022 budget for Lowndes County.

The Board of Supervisors passed the budget at a special meeting today.

Supervisors did not raise the millage rate on county residents.

But they did find money in the budget to give employees a boost in pay.

Hourly workers will get a 75 cents an hour raise.

Salaried workers will also be seeing an increase.

“I think it’s a testament of the growth of the county, and the revenue that we’re able to fund a 63 million dollar budget and not increase taxes, or burden the taxpayer with any increases, and still provide raises. We know that that’s important because we know we need to recruit and keep good workers here in the county,” said Trip Hairston, Lowndes County Supervisors.

State law requires cities and counties to finalize their budgets by September 15th.