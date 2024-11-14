Lowndes Co. to receive funds for future port improvement

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Progress is rolling on at the Lowndes County Port.

Part of Governor Tate Reeves’s announcement of economic development project money this week is half a million dollars.

Those funds are part of an overall goal to make the port more attractive to prospective companies looking to locate at the port.

6,700 feet of rail will be added to connect the entire east bank of the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

The total cost is nearly $5 million.

Port Director Will Sanders hopes work will begin sometime next year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.