LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman is indicted on prescription fraud charges.

41-year-old Miranda Dale is charged with five counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

The state Attorney General’s office alleges Dale tried to obtain Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and Tramadol on several different occasions in September 2020.

Prosecutors say Dale was part of the plan to get the prescriptions.

No court date has been set.

Dale’s bond was set at just over 5,000 dollars.