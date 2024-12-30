Lowndes Co. woman dies after losing power with limited oxygen

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman died early Sunday morning after having a medical emergency at her home.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant tells WCBI the 68-year-old female had lost power due to the storm in the area and had limited oxygen.

The victim called 911 around 12:40 a.m.

Ambulance and first responders arrived only to find the victim unresponsive outside of her vehicle.

They were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim had a long medical history and was on home oxygen daily.

The victim will be identified when all family members have been notified.

Governor Tate Reeves made a post on ‘X’ expressing his condolences.

In the post, he said, “I am saddened to announce that a second fatality has been reported, this time in Lowndes County. Mississippi is praying for the individual who lost their life and for their family.”

The other fatality was reported in Adams County.