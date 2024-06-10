Lowndes Co. woman’s dog featured on Lucky Dog scratch-off ticket

The Mississippi Lottery began a promotion earlier this year, the Lucky Dog scratch-off. Mississippians across the state submitted pictures of their pups for a chance to have them featured on the ticket.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Lottery began a promotion earlier this year, the Lucky Dog scratch-off.

Mississippians across the state submitted pictures of their pups for a chance to have them featured on the ticket.

Courtney Lynn is a Lowndes County native and Mississippi State Vet Student

You may have seen her dog Stitch if you bought a scratch-off recently.

Stitch won the Lucky Dog Promo putting him and seven other dogs on scratchoffs across the state.

“The Mississippi Lottery Corporation put on Facebook that they were looking for some entries for a dog scratch-off that was coming out in June so my godmother sent me a text that said I should enter stitch since he is so photogenic,” Lynn said.

Stitch was picked for the top 25 out of 3300 dogs submitted.

Then, it was up to the public to decide.

“It went to the public to vote for the top eight dogs and whoever was chosen out of the top eight would win $1,000 and their dog would get on a scratchoff. I was notified Stitch was a top eight dog and he actually has the top votes out of the whole state of Mississippi,” Lynn said.

Courtney won $1,000 and a framed scratch-off with Stitch on it for winning the promotion.

She says it is cool seeing her dog on scratch-offs and social media.

“It is so cool because the other day I was watching TV and his commercial popped up and it was like him on there and he was talking and it was like hi my name is Stitch and I’m a lucky dog winner. It’s so weird because I have so many friends and family that have said I saw your dog on TV or I saw him on Facebook today,” Lynn said.

There is the opportunity to win up to $100,000 on the Lucky Dog scratchoff.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X