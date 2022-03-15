Lowndes County approves its first ARPA-related expenditure

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County approves its first ARPA-related expenditure.

The Horne Group of Jackson will get $300,000 for its consulting services.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors approved the fee today at its meeting.

Supervisors contracted with the Horne Group to identify and prioritize projects that qualify for American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The 300 thousand dollar tab amounts to about 3 percent of the county’s share of ARPA money