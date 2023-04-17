Lowndes County closes on purchase of building on former Ecolab campus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant is one step closer to a new facility.

The county closed on one of the buildings at the former Ecolab campus on Lehmberg Road on Monday.

The building will house the County Morgue, an Emergency Management Agency alternate site, and possibly other county offices.

There are still some renovations to be done to accommodate offices, and the HVAC system will need to be examined before the Coroner can move in.

That move was made necessary after the County and City agreed to sell the jointly owned Maxxim Medical property to APEX Ammunition.

The Coroner’s office had occupied part of that space.

The Maxxim sale should be finalized soon. There are still a few details to iron out.

