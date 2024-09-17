Lowndes County Communiversity hosts annual college event

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – High schoolers from across the region learn more about the possibilities their future can hold.

East Mississippi Community College hosted more than 1500 students from five counties on September 17 at the Communiversity.

Those teens were able to talk with colleges and universities.

Companies were also there to recruit young talent to their work force.

Students came from public and private schools in the region.

EMCC has hosted this event for several years now.

