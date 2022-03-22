Lowndes County deputies are looking for a Dollar General robbery suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A New Hope Dollar General is held up at gunpoint and the clerk was hit in the head.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the lone robber went inside the store on Highway 182, near Dowdle Drive, around 7:30 Monday night. Investigators say the gunman wore a hoodie, mask, and gloves.

As the clerk was handing over money from the register and safe, he was hit in the head with a gun. Sheriff Hawkins described the weapon as an AR-style pistol. The clerk was not seriously injured. The robber ran from the store after the hold-up.

If you have any information about the armed robbery call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.