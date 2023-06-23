Lowndes County deputies arrest man in connection to homicide case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies arrested a Caledonia man in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

36-year-old Phillip Shane House was charged with murder.

He remains in jail. A bond has not been set.

House was initially arrested Tuesday night on unrelated charges.

39-year-old Summer Danielle Tennyson was found inside her Grant Road home, near Caledonia, on Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said she was home alone when she was shot one time. Investigators believe she was killed around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Hawkins told WCBI that evidence and witness statements led deputies to charge House.

Tennyson was a mother of four children.

An autopsy will be done next week.

