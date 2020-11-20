Lowndes County deputies continue to investigate shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies continue investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

The gunfire started inside an Old West Point Road home, just before noon yesterday.

Witnesses told investigators there was an argument inside the house before the shooting.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI no arrest has been made.

He says detectives are still interviewing witnesses and searching for other leads.

Hawkins says the victim remains in the hospital and is stable.

If you have any information about the shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.