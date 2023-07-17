Lowndes County deputies get some help ‘keeping an eye on things’

lcso

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is getting some help to “keep an eye on things”.

The sheriff’s office has taken delivery of 20 new cameras and has been installing them in problem areas throughout the county.

The crime-watching cameras provide extra sets of eyes for deputies. They can be monitored in real time, and the video can also be recorded.

They are already proving their worth in helping investigators build cases.

“Those cameras have been very beneficial to us at the sheriff’s office. We’ve been able to identify suspects involved in crimes, and we were actually able to utilize that camera to track down our suspect involved in a murder that happened up in Caledonia,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

The cameras are portable, so if criminals decide to change locations, so can the investigators.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter