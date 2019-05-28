LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Someone driving a white beamer may have been responsible for a Lowndes County burglary at a local business.

Four days ago, a break-in at Dawn’s Barber Shop, off of Highway 45 North, was reported to Lowndes County deputies.

- Advertisement -

The crime happened early in the morning.

The potential suspect was driving the white BMW shown above.

If you know anything about this crime, or the person driving the car, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-773-TIPS.