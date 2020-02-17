Lowndes County deputies searching for Dollar General armed robber

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies need help finding an armed robber.

This man was accused of walking inside a Dollar General on Highway 45, near Columbus Air Force Base, Sunday night.

Investigators said the robber had a handgun. The hold-up happened just before 10 p.m.

Deputies believed the man left in a small blue car with tinted windows.

No word on how much money he got away with.

There were no injuries.

Again, if you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.