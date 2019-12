LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are asking for helping finding a shooting suspect who is now accused of intimidating a witness.

Deputies are searching for Dekylan Coreonteau Malone, 18, of Crawford.

- Advertisement -

Malone is charged with shooting into a dwelling from a March 2018 incident.

Anyone with information on Malone’s whereabout is asked to call Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 328-6788 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.