Lowndes County deputies visit schools to conduct threat assessments

lcso

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The best time to look at school safety is before students return to campus.

That’s the approach the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is taking.

Deputies are doing walkthroughs at every school campus in the county to conduct threat assessments.

The deputies have been through specialized training to identify weak points in building security.

The sheriff will then make recommendations to the school board about possible changes to improve those areas.

“Well, with everything happening across the country, you know, with active shooters, and a lot of these shooters coming to schools, we want to make sure all our children are safe here in Lowndes County. So, we’re looking at all the potential threats that could be posed to our children and making sure that we’re going to do what we can to make sure that they’re safe,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Students in Lowndes County start classes on July 27.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter