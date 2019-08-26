Lowndes County deputy injured in police chase

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Lowndes County deputy is in the hospital after a chase through Columbus ends in a crash.

Cpt. Archie Williams with the Lowndes County Narcotics Taks Force, says the extent of the injuries is unknown, but the deputy was complaining of extensive pain. The deputy is expected to be okay.

The chase started on Pickensville Road when a task force unit tried to pull over a red Dodge Charger for a traffic stop. The chase then ended in a crash in the Mi Toro parking lot on Highway 45.

The crash involved a Lowndes County deputy’s unit.

The female suspect investigators have identified as Lushaudra Barry, 31, of Columbus. She was not injured in the crash.

Investigators say she had been under some type of drug investigation.

Now, Cpt. Williams says she’s going to face several charges.

“The suspect is going to be looking at felony fleeing charges and several other charges including felony drug charges. Also we have an injured deputy from the chase. We don’t know how extensive yet but hopefully not too bad, but that did happen,” said Cpt. Williams.

The suspect was taken into custody.