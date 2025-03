Lowndes County Deputy retires after 25 years of service

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lt. Toby Rickert is hanging up his badge and going for a ride on his motorcycle.

A retirement reception was held for Rickert on March 28, at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

He’s served 25 years with the agency.

Rickert has worked in various roles for the sheriff’s department, including narcotics and patrol.

