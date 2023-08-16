Lowndes County District 3 Supervisors GOP race will not go to runoff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is now a winner in the Republican Primary for the Lowndes County District 3 Supervisors race.

After all the votes were tallied, it was originally determined that a slim three-vote margin was going to send the race between Andy Williamson and Tony Hannah to a runoff, because neither had received the necessary 50% plus one vote to take the race.

When election officials were inputting the numbers using the state’s electionware system, it was discovered that the state system accounts for certain votes differently.

As Lowndes County Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale explained that changed the percentage of the vote.

“In District 3, there was potentially a runoff, but after we were putting our results in our state-wide voting system, we found that the state-wide voting system does not account for write-in votes. Write-in votes are not counted. In case of a death is the only time they are legally counted. No votes changed among the candidates, but the percentages are what changed. And so that’s how we determined that Mr. Williamson had enough to be the winner of the primary,” said Barksdale.

Andy Williamson faces off against Independent Christopher Moore in the November General Election.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter