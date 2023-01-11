Lowndes County Emergency Management searching for 911 dispatchers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Emergency Management is looking to hire 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers do not have to have previous experience and will receive on-the-job training.

Director of the Lowndes County EMA Cindy Lawrence said they are looking for someone who is dedicated to helping others and who can be a leader during times of stress.

“Well, that’s one thing we are looking for. Good, qualified dispatchers, and when I say qualified people that can multi-task. You know receive a phone call and dispatch and listen all at the same time. It’s been a difficult task hiring dispatchers right now, especially with typing skills,” said Lawrence.

If you would like to apply, Lawrence said to come to their office.

