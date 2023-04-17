Lowndes County employees no longer get supplement leave for COVID

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a return to a pre-pandemic policy that may be unwelcome for some county employees.

At Monday’s meeting, Lowndes County Supervisors voted to do away with supplemental leave time for employees affected by COVID.

President Joe Biden signed a Congressional resolution to end the COVID-19 national emergency about a month early. Supervisors voted to do the same in the county.

During the pandemic, county employees who contracted COVID were able to take some time off without it counting against their sick leave or vacation time.

Now, they will have to use that paid time off. If they have used all of their PTO, the time off will be unpaid.

