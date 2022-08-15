Lowndes County employees receiving one time incentive pay

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County employees will be getting a little boost to their bank accounts.

At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors approved one time incentive pay for all county employees.

Supervisors were able to use Revenue Loss Funds from American Rescue Plan Act money the county received.

Full-Time employees will be receiving a check for $1,000. Part-time workers will be in line for $500.

“I think everyone of us around this table are eager to reward our employees when we can. They do a good job for the county. We want them to be satisfied in their positions, and we would like to recruit good people to work for the county, so this is a step in the right direction,” said Trip Hairston, President Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

There is still paperwork that will need to be filled out before the checks are cut, but it is expected that they will go out sometime in September.