Lowndes County eyes expansion to one of its larger parks

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is eyeing an expansion to one of its larger parks.

The Board of Supervisors is considering a proposal to submit an application for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to acquire additional property and equipment for Crown Park in the Roger Short Soccer Complex.

The grant would allow the recreation department to extend the park and playground footprints and add fencing.

It would also provide for adaptive playground equipment that would allow children with disabilities more opportunities to play.

It is a 50/50 grant for $500,000, and Supervisors are looking for community sponsors to help with the county’s match.

“Having expanded playground equipment and expanded park there for the children to play is going to be really a significant benefit to the Parkview and the residential area, and I think it’ll be a benefit to the soccer park as well,” said Lowndes Co. Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

Supervisors may pursue the expansion even if they don’t get approved for the grant.

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