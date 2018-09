LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person died in a mobile home fire in Lowndes County on Monday afternoon.

The fire happened at Air Base Mobile Home Estates Lot 312, just off Highway 373.

Lowndes County deputies tell WCBI the blaze is not criminal in nature.

Coroner Greg Merchant has not identified the person killed in the fire.

WCBI will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.