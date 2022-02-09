Longtime volunteer Lowndes County Fire Chief passes away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Area first responders gathered Tuesday night to give a proper send-off to one of their own.

A procession of Lowndes County Fire trucks escorted the body of Lowndes County District 3 Fire Chief Wayne Doyle back home this evening after he passed away at a Tupelo hospital at the age of 62 earlier in the day.

SAYING GOODBYE: Area first responders are escorting the body of Lowndes Co. Fire Chief Wayne Doyle back home after he passed away at a Tupelo hospital earlier today. Doyle has been serving his community as a volunteer firefighter for close to 40 years. pic.twitter.com/k2EhdAmYZR — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) February 9, 2022

Doyle has served his community as a volunteer firefighter for close to 40 years. The procession of emergency vehicles started in Tupelo and arrived in Columbus at around 7:30 p.m. The Columbus Fire and Police departments, as well as the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, were all involved.

A ladder truck flew an American flag over Highway 45.

The procession ended at the Lowndes Funeral Home.